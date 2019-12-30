VANCOUVER -- New Year's Eve revellers could be in for a soggy evening.

A frontal system moving down B.C.'s coast is expected to deliver up to 60 mm of rainfall through Tuesday evening, enough to prompt a warning from Environment Canada.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected," the weather agency said in an alert Monday afternoon. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

The warning applies to Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Other parts of B.C. are expected to see as much as 30 cm of snowfall by Tuesday evening.