VANCOUVER -- As much as 30 centimetres of snow could fall in some parts of B.C. during the last two days of 2019.

Environment Canada issued several weather warnings Monday morning, including a snowfall warning for parts of the Southern Interior.

Residents could see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow as a storm tracks across the region. The snow in that area is expected to start Monday and continue through Tuesday, tapering off or turning to rain later on New Year's Eve.

Among the heaviest hit will be the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson regions, the weather agency predicts.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the warning issued at 8:30 a.m. said. https://www.weather.gc.ca/warnings/report_e.html?bc30

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

A similar warning is in effect for North Columbia and Kinbasket, where snow is expected to fall starting around midday. As much as 15 centimetres will fall by Monday night, the warning says, and another 10 to 15 is expected Tuesday.

The Williston and Peace River regions should brace for 15 to 25 centimetres, Environment Canada says. Heavy snowfall was expected to start Monday morning, and continue through the day. By Monday night, it will have tapered off or turned to rain, the warning said.

More snow is possible Tuesday morning, and those passing through the area – especially Pine Pass and Williston – should be prepared for quickly deteriorating conditions.

Another storm coming in off the Pacific Ocean prompted rainfall warnings for the west coast of Vancouver Island and B.C.'s Central Coast.

The frontal system was expected to dump heavy rain on the coast Monday morning, then drench the island starting around midday.

"Storm totals well in excess of 100 mm are expected," Environment Canada warned.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

