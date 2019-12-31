VANCOUVER -- It may be nearly time to ring in the new year, but bad weather has led to some Metro Vancouver celebrations being cancelled just hours before they were scheduled to begin.

Grouse, Cypress and Seymour mountains had huge celebrations planned to usher in 2020, complete with fireworks and live entertainment. However heavy rain and wind in the area not only prompted weather warnings from Environment Canada, but also led to the events being cancelled.

At Grouse Mountain, some indoor activities will still go ahead including live music in the chalet atrium, a ventriloquist show at Theatre in the Sky and snowshoe tours. Grouse Mountain said ticket holders would be contacted directly about the cancellation.

Mount Seymour has also cancelled its annual Family First Night, which the local mountain boasts is "the North Shore's original and longest-running family friendly New Year's Eve event." Some of the mountain's runs are open throughout the day, however.

"We are disappointed that we can't ring in the New Year with you, but safety and guest enjoyment are our highest priority, unfortunately with the forecast we do not believe we can offer that for you," said an email from Mount Seymour sent to all ticket holders.

Anyone who planned to attend the event was told they could transfer their tickets to next year's New Year's Eve event or get a tubing, tobogganing or snowshoe trail and rental voucher for use this season.

Cypress Mountain also had New Year's Eve fireworks planned, but posted on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that the event had been cancelled because of the weather.

Environment Canada has issued 21 weather warnings for B.C., with a rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver. Total amounts up to 60 millimetres can be expected, Environment Canada warns, adding that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The annual fireworks show in Coal Harbour is also on hiatus this year, but not just because of the weather. In October, Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society announced that the annual celebration was are being moved from Coal Harbour to Concord Pacific Place and east False Creek. To accommodate the change, the community event including a fireworks display is taking a one-year break.

Those looking for last minute plans in Metro Vancouver can take in a variety show at the Vancouver Playhouse or stay dry inside at Christmas Glow's New Year's Eve celebration.