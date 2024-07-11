Free festivals and sweet sounds: Things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend

With another beautiful summer weekend in the forecast, here are some special events to check out around Metro Vancouver over the next few days.

Chinatown festival

The Chinatown Business Improvement Association is inviting the public to Keefer and Columbia streets on Saturday and Sunday for its 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival.

Featuring live performances, interactive workshops, neighbourhood tours and more, the free, family friendly event runs from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

'Watermelon smash'

The upper bowl at BC Place will be open on Saturday when the BC Lions take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4 p.m.

Kickoff will be preceded by the team's second annual "Backyard Bash" party in Terry Fox Plaza starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event will pit Lions and Riders fans against each other, alongside their respective team presidents, as they compete for a trophy and another year of bragging rights. There will also be live music, face painting, games, a watermelon-eating contest and more.

Boundary Bay airshow

Head to Delta on Saturday for the 2024 Boundary Bay Airshow at Boundary Bay Airport, located at 7800 Alpha Way.

This year's event will recognize the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Air Force and feature "great performances and fan interactions by amazing pilots," according to organizers.

Admission is free. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon.

Fiji Festival

The first of two free gatherings in Burnaby parks on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. at Swangard Stadium.

Organizers of Fiji Festival invite people from all backgrounds to "enjoy the day the Fijian way" with food, vendors, live performances and a soccer tournament.

The event runs until 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Symphony in the Park

At 7:30 p.m. in Deer Lake Park, the second free event begins.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual "Symphony in the Park" concert, featuring a roughly 120-minute program of crowd-pleasing classical works and film scores.

"Come early for free family activities and food trucks, bring a blanket or chair and a picnic and settle in for a wonderful evening with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra," the VSO says on its website.

Sweet sounds of summer

Vancouver's VanDusen Botanical Garden will host the first two concerts of its "Sweet Sounds of Summer" series on Sunday.

Modern Biology will take the stage from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., while children's musicians Clementine and Friends will perform from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. In between, guests are invited to "wander the 55-acre garden and grab food from various vendors to enjoy a picnic on the Great Lawn," according to organizers.

Ticket information and additional details about the performers can be found on the City of Vancouver's website. Another day of concerts in the series will be held on Aug. 18.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren