VANCOUVER -- A highly trained team of paramedics has been moved from the Fraser Valley to the Vancouver International Airport, prompting the union representing them to sound the alarm.

The critical-care ambulance is considered an "ICU on wheels" because unlike a regular ambulance, it is outfitted with specialized equipment and the paramedics in them have the most advanced training, according to the union.

Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., said paramedics are worried how this may impact patients in the valley as that ambulance is the only one based in that region.

"Our biggest concern is the potential effects on patients in the Fraser Valley; the access to them in a timely response could have some significant consequences on patient outcomes," he said.

Clifford said the timing is especially concerning since the critical-care ambulance is able to provide COVID-19 emergency response for the region.

He said an air ambulance can also be dispatched to the Fraser Valley but that's not always possible.

"If the weather was down and they couldn’t fly, they'd have to go by road from here which would cause significant drive time delays that could affect patient outcome," he said.

There are five other critical-care ambulances, both ground and air, in the province and they're all located at YVR.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said the valley unit was always supposed to be temporary, adding it made the decision because the ambulance wasn't as busy.

BCEHS data from 2019 found that the ambulance responded to 27 per cent of the hours it was able to, compared to other units that responded between 50 and 63 per cent of the time they were available.​

"Careful monitoring of this unit indicated it had a significantly lower level of calls compared to similar units across the province. This included some days with no calls at all," said spokesperson Shannon Miller.

BCEHS also rejected the union's claims that the unit is the only one available to transport COVID-19 patients.

"BCEHS does not have any designated 'COVID emergency response units.' All paramedics, across the province, are on the front lines responding to potential COVID-19 patients," Miller said.

She also said despite concerns about response times, local paramedics are typically the first on scene of an emergency and a critical-care ambulance would be called if needed.

She added this move will now benefit more people.

"In returning the unit to its Vancouver home-base station, more patients in B.C. will be cared for by this paramedic unit," she said.

BCEHS, along with local health authorities, made the decision to move the unit to the airport last month, Miller said.

CTV News contacted the Fraser Health Authority to see if there are any concerns about possible impact to valley residents and it declined to comment.