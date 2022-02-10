Fraser Valley hotel hard hit by November floods reopens

The Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., is seen during the November 2021 floods. The Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., is seen during the November 2021 floods.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener