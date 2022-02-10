Fraser Valley hotel hard hit by November floods reopens

Almost three months after severe flooding ravaged parts of Abbotsford, a local hotel is reopening.

Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre is now welcoming guests again.

The hotel faced significant damages.

“At the peak of the flooding, the hotel lobby had more than eight inches of water, and the conference centre lobby had more than three feet of water,” a release from the hotel says.

According to the release, hotel guests and staff had to be evacuated during the night of Nov. 16. About 100 staff members have been impacted by the closures since.

“Our team members had worked tirelessly with the restoration company to get us to this point,” said Danny Crowell, the hotel’s general manager.

“There is still more work to be done behind the scenes, but we are ready and very excited to be welcoming guests to the hotel again.”

