VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health added four entries to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures on Friday, as infection numbers around B.C. continued to rise.

Three of the exposures happened in Surrey at the end of July, and the fourth happened at a Burnaby soccer field on Aug. 7.

Details of the Surrey exposures follow:

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 7050 120 St., July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon

Surrey Golf Club, 7700 168 St., July 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aria Banquet Hall and Convention Centre, 12350 Pattullo Pl., July 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight

The Burnaby exposure happened at the soccer field at Wesburn Park, located at 4781 Parkwood Ave., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fraser Health recommends that anyone who was at any of the locations during the listed times self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Notably, the Surrey incidents happened roughly two weeks ago, which means anyone who contracted the virus there would likely have already become sick.

The risk associated with public exposure notices posted on the Fraser Health website is believed to be low, the health authority says. There is no known risk to anyone who attended the locations listed outside of the specified times.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure warnings when they believe there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and they are unable to directly contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Public exposure notices were more common earlier on in the pandemic, but they had become almost non-existent as cases declined and vaccination rates rose.

Before last week, the most recent public exposure notifications from Fraser Health had been for dance competitions held in early May. There have now been six public exposures in the region since July 23.