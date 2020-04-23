VANCOUVER -- As COVID-19 was spreading from care home to care home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, infecting and killing vulnerable seniors, the Fraser Health Authority spent almost three weeks preparing a preliminary staffing plan to prevent workers from carrying the virus between facilities, according to an industry insider.

It was March 26 when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order limiting staff movements between long-term care homes, something officials described as a crucially important tool in preventing new outbreaks and saving lives.

Fraser Health reacted quickly, asking care homes to submit a detailed list of employees that included, among other things, their phone numbers, professional credentials, social insurance numbers, and a note explaining whether they were taking shifts at any other facilities. The lists were to be turned in by midnight on Tuesday, March 31.

But documents obtained by CTV News reveal it took until April 17, and in some cases April 18, for Fraser Health to return draft staffing assignment plans detailing which employees could work at which facilities.

A staff leader at a private care home in the Lower Mainland, who asked not to be identified for fear of professional repercussions, said she was alarmed by how long it took to receive a staffing plan that still had not been finalized as of Thursday.

"It sends a message that they're really not taking it very seriously," she said. "I think that they have been far behind in their actions and in their planning."

The plan that was returned also contained what appeared to be a number of sloppy mistakes, according to the insider. Some employees were committed to working more hours than they were actually able to deliver.

"(Fraser Health was) making assumptions about how many hours they thought this person could work. Well that's not what that person can work, and that's not what we need that person to work according to our own business plan," the insider said.

"It's very strange, it's very imposing, and it's too late."

Before Fraser Health managed to deliver its draft staffing assignment, the care home had already proactively ensured that none of its employees were working at any other facilities, the staff leader said. But the draft plan that was eventually sent back included the name of one care aide who had never trained nor worked at the home before – something that made management uncomfortable.

"If you don't need them and you don't know them, that's a great way to introduce infection into the workplace," the insider said. "I don't think the risk is necessary at this point. We have a system that works. It would be more difficult than it's worth now."

The documents obtained by CTV News acknowledge "significant data gaps were identified" after the staffing plans were sent out, and that in some cases, "facilities received no data."

The Fraser Health Authority did not provide a response to the concerns about its implementation of Dr. Henry's order by the deadline requested by CTV News. A member of the communications team said the authority has been inundated with media requests due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Thursday, there were still care aides working at multiple facilities in the Fraser Health region, where officials announced three more outbreaks at long-term care homes this week.

Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack, Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey and New Vista Care Home in Burnaby have all had a single case of COVID-19 reported so far. Officials have not indicated that shared staffing contributed to any of those infections.

Asked about the lack of total compliance by Fraser Health on Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said officials are doing everything in their power to protect seniors from unnecessary exposure. He also acknowledged some health authorities have been faster than others.

"Vancouver Coastal Health, which had the brunt of the original outbreak, moved quickly and is ahead of Fraser Health in terms of the transition," Dix said. "Island Health, I think, has moved quickly as well, as has Interior Health."

The minister said Fraser Health has made progress, however, and noted the process has been complicated, as there are thousand of workers to be sorted in a care system that has relied on sharing employees between multiple facilities for decades.

"What we want to do is ensure that every seniors' home has appropriate coverage of staff," he said. "Do I want it to be faster? You bet I do, but we're getting it done with great speed."

In the meantime, Fraser Health appears to have relaxed some of its precautions intended to catch possible cases of COVID-19. The health authority distributed a policy update to long-term care homes and assisted living facilities on Monday informing them that staff were no longer required to self-screen and report their temperature – a process the insider who spoke to CTV News said takes a matter of seconds, and one which a number of private businesses now require of their employees, including T&T Supermarket.

Fraser Health did not respond to a request for an explanation on its updated policy either.