Fraser Health emergency room wait times now available online
Information about average wait times at Fraser Health's emergency rooms is now available online, the health authority announced Tuesday.
Hospitals in the region were added to the list of facilities last week, and the move comes as physicians in multiple emergency departments have started to speak out about dire conditions that are putting patients at risk.
"We apologize if you are experiencing longer than usual wait times in our emergency departments. We are experiencing higher patient volumes right now coupled with hospitalist medicine and human resources challenges," an update on the health authority's website says.
"We are working to support our patients moving through the emergency departments in the safest and fastest way possible to reduce emergency department congestion."
In neighbouring Vancouver Coastal Health, information about wait times has been available online for over a decade.
Fraser Health, in a statement, says it saw a seven per cent increase in emergency department visits over the last fiscal year, compared to pre-pandemic figures. More than 2,000 people attend emergency rooms in the region each day.
"By providing information about wait times and expected length of stay, we hope to improve the experience for our patients and their families by reducing uncertainty and anxiety they may feel while waiting for care," it says, noting that wait times can fluctuate suddenly and unexpectedly.
The online information, Fraser Health says, can be used as a tool to plan for how to access care – but anyone having a medical emergency is still urged to call 911 or to go the nearest hospital immediately.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Human rights activist confirmed to be held in Chinese detention centre: family in Canada
Chinese authorities have confirmed that human rights activist Dong Guangping has been held in a Chinese detention centre since October of last year, according to the man's family in Canada.
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo woman, 19, knocked unconscious while winning U.K. cheese wheel race
A young B.C. woman has quite the story to tell, or at least the parts she can remember, after winning a cheese wheel race in England, even after being knocked unconscious.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.
-
Massive superyacht with helicopter pad docks in Victoria
A 62-metre superyacht has made B.C.'s capital its latest port of call.
Calgary
-
Two Calgary ridings subject to automatic recounts: Elections Alberta
Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Glenmore, both previously operated by the United Conservative Party are now painted in NDP orange by razor-thin margins.
-
Calgary's mayor congratulates returning provincial government, cautions over divisive rhetoric
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she's looking forward to working with the newly elected UCP government on Calgary's priorities, while also appealing to people to reflect on the often cruel tone of a tough campaign.
-
Merchandise from five-year-old's t-shirt business stolen along with family van
A little boy with a budding t-shirt business faced a major setback last week when the family mini-van was stolen outside of his northwest home.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alberta communities under evacuation alert as new wildfire grows
A new wildfire in northern Alberta has become the province's priority as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across Alberta.
-
NDP sweep of Edmonton confirmed; Madu out as minister with fall to Ip in southwest
The Alberta NDP swept the province's capital city for a second time during Monday's provincial election.
-
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
-
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
-
21 deaths now linked to Kenneth Law's lethal products
The number of deaths connected to the products sold by a Mississauga, Ont. man charged with aiding and abetting suicide continues to climb, hitting at least 21 people, according to tracking by CTV News.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Funding cuts put Quebec summer camps in jeopardy this year: ACQ
Some Quebec children may not be able to participate in summer camps this year because of funding cuts to a federal program, says the Quebec Camps Association (ACQ). Almost all summer camps have waitlists because they need more funds to hire more staff, it said Tuesday.
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday. Raymond Theberge said it's an ongoing struggle that has gotten worse in the last decade, especially as people begin travelling again.
Winnipeg
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Tornado warning downgraded in Manitoba region; severe thunderstorm warnings remain
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a tornado warning for the R.M. of Brokenhead to a severe thunderstorm warning, as several other regions are dealing with severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.
-
Saskatoon Bishop backs Catholic schools' stance on 'Rainbow Tent'
Saskatoon’s Roman Catholic diocese is defending the city’s Catholic school administrators in the wake of protests over an internal email that leaked on social media on Thursday.
-
Rare Video: The one team the Riders have never lost to in preseason
Preseason doesn’t count in the standings, but there is one team that has never beaten the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Regina
-
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Weyburn
A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 13 east of Weyburn.
-
More film options coming for Saskatchewan Science Centre's IMAX theatre
Saskatchewan's Science Centre was host to a giant delivery this week, promising to reinvigorate the province's largest film screen.
-
3 robbery suspects in Regina located by Aerial Support Unit
Three people are facing robbery charges following an alleged assault on May 29 after being located by a police plane.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
Wildfire, potential ammonia leak forces mandatory evacuation order in Bedford, N.S.
A wildfire is burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S.
-
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'Oh my God': Petrolia, Ont. driver charged after driving on Highway 401 shoulder
A 20-year-old driver from Petrolia is facing multiple offences after Elgin County OPP received multiple complaints of a vehicle speeding down the shoulder of Highway 401.
-
Adelaide Street North among top five 'worst roads' in western Ontario: CAA
One of London, Ont.’s streets has made the Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) top five worst roads list for western Ontario in 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
Kitchener
-
School bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont. remembered as 'a phenomenal man'
Elementary students are among those mourning the loss of a school bus driver killed in a double fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
'It’s devastating': Community in mourning after fatal crash in Oxford County
The Township of East-Zorra Tavistock and the surrounding community are in mourning after a fatal crash took the lives of a police officer and a bus driver.
-
Three new housing developments get the green light from Kitchener council
Kitchener council approved the construction of three new housing developments at a meeting Monday.