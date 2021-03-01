VANCOUVER -- A former hotel on the Vancouver's eastside has been purchased to create about 65 units to accommodate homeless people.

The City of Vancouver, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and the federal government say the former Days Inn on Kingsway will be ready to house people in November.

Ahmed Hussen, the minister of families, children and social development, says funding from the $51.5 million program will be used to create up to 135 new affordable homes.

Details on the additional housing will be released later.

Hussen says in a news release that the program will quickly provide homes for vulnerable people to keep them safe.