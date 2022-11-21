Former mayor of Surrey, B.C., found not guilty of public mischief
The former mayor of Surrey, B.C., has been found not guilty of public mischief following a headline-making trial.
Doug McCallum was accused of making a false police report alleging a political opponent had run over his foot during a heated dispute in a grocery store parking lot last year.
Judge Reginald Harris delivered McCallum's verdict Monday morning, three weeks after the 78-year-old's trial began.
A verdict is expected in B.C. provincial court Monday following the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum.
In September of 2021, McCallum reported that his foot had been run over in the parking lot of a Save on Foods. Roughly four months later, after a special prosecutor was assigned to oversee the case, a charge of public mischief was laid.
Judge Reginald Harris will render his decision at 9 a.m. on Monday after what’s been a very intense and at times bizarre trial.
McCallum has maintained his innocence to the criminal charge.
He’s accused of falsely reporting to police that Deborah Johnstone ran over his foot in a Save-On-Foods parking lot
The former mayor and the volunteer from the “Keep the RCMP” campaign had a heated exchange over the McCallum’s plan to replace the Mounties with a municipal police force.
The trial began on Oct. 31 and the court heard final arguments on Nov. 9. While Crown counsel argued there was evidence that McCallum made false statements to the police, the defense said there was not sufficient proof that the former mayor's version of events was untrue.
McCallum has not taken the stand in his defence, but the court has heard from Johnstone, RCMP investigators, and an orthopedic surgeon.
Dr. Kevin Wing testified that he reviewed medical records from McCallum and said an emergency room physician had diagnosed a contusion on McCallum’s foot, though he had not noticed visible signs of swelling.
Another doctor did, however, note moderate swelling on McCallum’s foot.
Wing did not examine McCallum's foot himself.
On cross-examination, Wing was asked if he’d been shown pictures of McCallulm’s feet from shortly after the incident.
The doctor said he had not.
Evidence presented at trial has included distant surveillance video of the confrontation, McCallum’s call to 911, and video of the statement he gave to police.
McCallum has been represented by high-priced lawyer Ricard Peck at the expense of Surrey taxpayers.
However the city’s new mayor, Brenda Locke, has asked outside counsel to investigate how to recoup those costs and send McCallum the bill.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro, Regan Hasegawa and Lisa Staecy.
