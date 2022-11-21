Former mayor of Surrey, B.C., found not guilty of public mischief

New details emerge in Doug McCallum trial New details emerge in Doug McCallum trial

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears

The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • 92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses

    London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.

  • Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman

    A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener