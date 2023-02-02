Former B.C. care aide faces 65 new charges for allegedly defrauding 19 elderly victims: Surrey RCMP

A 30-year-old Metro Vancouver woman is facing dozens of new charges for allegedly defrauding elderly people while she was working as a care aide.

Surrey RCMP say Ana Chamdal was arrested Wednesday, two days after an additional 65 charges were laid against her and an arrest warrant was issued.

She’s in custody for the second time since July, when she was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing the wallet of a 96-year-old man who she was caring for at the time.

For that incident, she faced a total of seven charges, according to a 2022 release from Surrey RCMP.

“Ana Marie Lat Chamdal has been charged with fraud over $5000, possession/use of a stolen credit card, two counts of using a forged document, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and breach of undertaking,” reads the statement from the time.

Since Chamdal was released on conditions, “the Financial Crime Unit has continued to work diligently, identifying additional victims and securing evidence to support further charges,” reads a Surrey RCMP release issued Thursday.

The new charges are in relation to 19 victims and the majority of alleged frauds occurred in Surrey, where Chamdal lives, Mounties say.

The 30-year-old has also been a care aide in Delta and White Rock—though she was prohibited from working as one while she was being investigated as part of her bail conditions.

Chamdal is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon, but a publication ban has been ordered for online court documents.

Surrey RCMP say some of the charges Chamdal faces include “fraud over $5,000, unlawfully in a dwelling house, assault, theft of credit cards and possession of a forged document.”

“It is disheartening to see an elderly person taken advantage of, especially by a person entrusted with providing care for them,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn wrote in a release last July, following Chamdal’s first arrest.

“This also serves as a reminder that is it important to monitor elderly family member’s finances to ensure that they are not being exploited.”