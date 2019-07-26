

CTV News Vancouver





A large stretch of Highway 3, or the Crowsnest Highway, was closed to traffic in both directions for several hours Friday morning due to a nearby forest fire.

For just over 46 kilometres, the highway between Keremeos and Osoyoos was closed, according to Drive BC. But shortly after 8 a.m., the road was reopened.

The nearby forest fire on Richter Mountain is currently at 60 hectares in size and is classified as "out of control," according to BC Wildfire Service.

However, BC Wildfire Service tweeted that crews "made good progress" yesterday and that aircraft was on scene battling the blaze. Twenty people remained overnight with heavy equipment as well.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.