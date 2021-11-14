Flood watches issued in Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon amid heavy rain, melting snow

Vancouver -

As another atmospheric river brings heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior, the BC River Forecast Centre has issued new flood watches for the Fraser River.

In an update issued Sunday afternoon, the centre said flood watches are now in place for the Fraser River and its tributaries in the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon regions.

Flood watches were already in place for the Chilliwack River in the Fraser Valley and the Englishman River on Vancouver Island.

"Temperatures have been rising, with temperatures in the 5 to 7C range being observed at automated snow weather stations across the region," the centre said in its statement.

"Snowmelt is being observed at mid-elevations and is expected to add additional runoff to rivers."

Flood watches are issued when "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," according to the centre.

During a flood watch, flooding may occur in areas adjacent to the river in question.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period," the forecast centre said.

The centre said rivers are expected to continue rising through Sunday as a result of the continued rainfall, before easing on Monday as the heaviest rain passes.

Much of the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior is under rainfall warnings Sunday. By the time the storm ends on Monday, rainfall totals are expected to range from 100 to 150 millimetres across different parts of the Fraser Valley, according to Environment Canada.