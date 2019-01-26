

Dozens of residents have been forced out of their homes on Friday night after a two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in East Vancouver.

Fire officials said the blaze started on the top floor of the three-storey building on Wall Street.

They said flames moved aggressively through the older building.

"It's a wood-frame structure and there are no sprinklers, certainly it could extend to the adjacent suites and into the roof structures and be a much larger fire," said assistant fire chief Dave Boone.

Boone called the third floor "uninhabitable" and the people in those 19 suites are being looked after by emergency social services.

Three people were treated by paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation while another three were taken to hospital for observation.

This isn't the first fire the building has experienced in the last wile.

Last month, a fire broke out in a different section of the complex. In that incident, a man was found unconscious in his second-floor apartment.

He was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries. His death marked the city's eighth fire fatality of 2018.

No word on the cause of this recent fire.