Hordes of people are expected to line English Bay during Vancouver's 29th annual fireworks competition.

The Honda Celebration of Light is billed as the city's biggest event of the summer. Teams from three countries will light up the sky in the three-night event that starts Saturday.

Amir Morani Fireworks – a group founded in 1937 – goes first, followed by the Canadian team from Firemaster Productions Inc. on July 31.

Croatia's Mirnovec Fireworks will provide the finale on Aug. 3.



What's the plan?

Each show starts right at 10 p.m., but the festivities begin earlier.

There will be live music stages, food trucks and more for those who head to the beach early to reserve their spot.

Each night of the fireworks, Red Bull athlete Pete Mcleod will present what organizers call a "jaw-dropping" airshow over English Bay starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here's a quick look at the pre-show entertainment from the festival's website.

The displays last 25 minutes, and the accompanying music can be heard from the festival's mobile app.



Best viewing spots

Fireworks barges are set up in the water between Second and English Bay beaches.

There are several ticketed viewing areas directly across from the barges for those who wish to avoid the crowds, but viewers are also able to see the shows from surrounding areas, including Vanier Park and Kits Beach.

Viewers with young children may want to watch the shows from Second Beach, where organizers are offering family-friendly activities leading up to each display.



Road closures planned

On each night of the celebration, road closures will be in effect on streets leading to Kits Point beginning at 7 p.m., and on Davie and Denman streets and Beach Avenue in the West End starting at 7 p.m. Specific road closure details are available on the city's website

On the final night of the show, TransLink will be running a West Coast Express train starting at 7 p.m. from Mission, arriving at Waterfront at 8:15, to ensure those further from the city can take transit downtown. The departing train leaves Waterfront at midnight.