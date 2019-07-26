The weekend forecast is a bit of a mixed bag, so residents of Metro Vancouver might want to have their beach and rain umbrellas ready.

The high for Friday is expected to reach 25 C, but the latest forecast suggests it could feel as hot as 31 C in inland areas Friday. Closer to the water it won't be much cooler, with a humidex estimated at 28 C.

The UV index is 7, or high.

But overnight, that slightly-warmer-than-normal temperature is expected to dip to 17, and Environment Canada says rain is possible starting around midnight.

There's a 60 per cent chance of showers continuing into Saturday morning, but the skies are expected to clear by late afternoon. The rain will bring cooler weather, and the high is forecast at 23 C for the day.

However, with the humidity, it could feel closer to 26. The UV index is still expected to be high.

On Sunday, Environment Canada expects clear skies and a high of 24.

The average high for July 26 in Vancouver is 22.3 C, but the warmest on record was in 1971. On that day, the temperature rose to 28.3.

The coolest July 26 on record was in 1938, when the mercury dipped to a chilly 10.6.

