Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C, province says

A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.

“I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this front-line hero,” Premier David Eby wrote in a statement. “On behalf of all British Columbians, we grieve this terrible news with you.”

The unnamed firefighter’s death is the second in B.C. during this year’s historic wildfire season, after 19-year-old Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree while working a fire near Revelstoke on July 13.

“This wildfire season has been profoundly awful. We are so grateful to this firefighter and all of our firefighters for their daily heroism,” Eby continued.

“This tragic news reminds us yet again of the extraordinary sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”

