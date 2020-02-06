ABBOTSFORD -- A fire at a building that houses medical supplies was left with a gaping hole in the roof Thursday afternoon, according to Asst. Chief Jeff Snider of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

Snider said crews received a call around 2:30 p.m. for a “large plume of smoke from the top of the warehouse."

"They did an aggressive interior attack, quickly got inside, knocked it down," he said.

Snider said roughly 20 firefighters attended the scene on Riverside Road near Vye Road. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries, according to Snider.

Firefighters were seen using a saw to cut open the metal exterior walls to gain access to douse hotspots.

“They called it in on the way down that we had a working fire, and they got inside and got after it real quick and knocked it down," Snider said. "It was a good job."

According to Snider, both the contents inside the building and the building itself were on fire. That, combined with the building's unusual layout, made fighting the fire a challenge, he said.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to run into," said Snider. "It is a challenge and it’s a risky fire."

The blaze has been knocked down and a fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause.