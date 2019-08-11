

CTV News Vancouver





A fire in an auto scrap yard kept Surrey crews busy Saturday night, working to put out a blaze that sent dark smoke billowing into the air.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a scrap yard near Scott Road and Old Yale Road, not far from Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

Crews worked for about an hour to put out the flames, which engulfed several vehicles.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the SkyTrain as it crossed the Fraser River.

There was no indication Saturday night as to what caused the fire.