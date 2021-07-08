VANCOUVER -- The cause of a large fire that ripped through a home in Surrey early Thursday morning is under investigation.

Fire crews were on scene shortly after midnight near 163rd Street and 109th Avenue.

When they arrived, the two-storey home was fully engulfed and flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Crews worked through the early morning hours to extinguish the blaze.

Local Mounties aren't sure how many people were displaced because of the fire. Nobody was injured and the cause is still under investigation.