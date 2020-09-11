VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will receive the final COVID-19 update of the week through a news release expected Friday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, will release a joint statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix outlining any new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed since the previous update.

The statement will also include whether there have been any deaths from the disease, or new outbreaks reported in B.C.

Friday's update will follow another record-breaking day in the province. The pair announced another 139 infections Thursday, topping the previous daily record of 124.

The latest numbers brought the total case number in B.C. since the start of the pandemic to 6,830. More than 1,400 of those cases are considered active – also a record in the province.

Hospitalizations, one of the most important ways to measure the severity of the pandemic, are now higher than they've been since mid-May, but are still well below B.C.'s peak in April.

Henry said Thursday that the numbers are inching up, in part due to younger people driving the latest surge, and passing the disease on to others.

This is a developing news article. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel