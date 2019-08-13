Part of Commercial Drive will become a movie set as crews produce part of a feature film being shot in Vancouver.

Signs were posted overnight on the Drive, alerting the public and local business owners of the shoot.

"Please take a moment to read this notice regarding the filming of scenes for the feature film 'Godfrey' in and near Café Deux Soleils," the signs read.

Posted by Godfrey Production Inc., the signs indicate the shoot will be Wednesday at the café located on Commercial between East Fourth and Fifth avenues.

The signs were taped to doors of businesses located in the surrounding blocks, "to help you prepare for our arrival and anticipate how our activity might affect your daily routine."

Producers said crews would arrive and prepare on Tuesday. The shoot is expected to start at 7 p.m. the next day, during which time pedestrians may be asked not to walk through the shot.

"We begin our day with a short exterior scene of a single character walking along the north sidewalk at E 5th Avenue and Commercial Drive," the notice said.

Filming inside the café starts at 8 p.m., and continues until 5 a.m. Thursday, the signs suggest.

Following that, a crew will be shooting an exterior establishing shot from the other side of the street, then will head back inside for cleanup.

"Our non-essential vehicles, dressing room trailers, and crew will be parked offsite," Godfrey Production says.

However, some vehicles will be parked on Commercial, and the city will be posting "no stopping" signs in the following areas to leave room:

- East side of the 2000 block, from 2080 Commercial to the driveway of 2096 Commercial

- South side of the 1700 block of East Fifth Avenue, from Commercial to the property line of 1722 East Fifth

No details about the film were available, including which actors will appear on set. CTV News has reached out to Godfrey Production, but had not heard back at the time of publishing.

Movie shoot listings website What's Filming suggested "Godfrey" will also be filming near Yaletown Roundhouse Station this week, and crews were previously on Granville Street.