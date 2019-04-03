

CTV News Vancouver





The sequel to Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" is filming in Vancouver, according to social media reports.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a video of cast members at Point Grey Secondary School.

"'To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2' filming now at Point Grey School," wrote Gabriel Bacelar, who works in the film industry.

@yvrshoots @WhatsFilming “To all the boys I’ve loved before 2” filming now at Point Grey School pic.twitter.com/bvLrqZN4Mm — Gabriel Bacelar (@gabriel_evb) April 2, 2019

YVRShoots, which tracks movies being filmed in the city, also tweeted a photo of fans lining up to meet Noah Centineo, who stars in the original film alongside Lana Condor, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart.

A notice sent to neighbours of the high school also indicated an "untitled romantic comedy" would be filming there from March 27 to April 2.

Many of those adoring fans posted their own photos with the actor.

"My dream honestly has come true!! Noah is such an amazing and sweet guy and honestly gives the best hugs," one Twitter user said.

"Got a lil lost but this guy helped us find the set… Thanks for coming to see us before you left (Noah Centineo)," said another.

Got a lil lost but this guy helped us find the set��

Thanks for coming to see us before you left @noahcent��@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/A1QevvpEST — ������shyann������ (@shyannxg) April 2, 2019

my dream honestly has come true!! Noah is such an amazing and sweet guy and honestly gives the best hugs �� @noahcent @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/M93QDiLEDt — bay ♥ (@centohart) April 2, 2019

According to IMDb, the original teen romance was also filmed in Vancouver and Fort Langley and released last summer.

Netflix has confirmed the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," but an exact release date has not yet been set.