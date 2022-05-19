Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week as 6th wave shows signs of receding

The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined since last week, but remains elevated compared to where it was when the province first switched to weekly reporting of pandemic data.

There were 540 test-positive patients in hospital as of Thursday, down from 596 at this time last week and the lowest total seen since April 21.

This graph shows the number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model for counting hospitalizations in January 2022. (CTV)

There were also 49 people with COVID-19 in critical care in B.C. as of Thursday.

Hospitalization totals include both those who are admitted to hospital because of serious illness caused by COVID-19 and those who are admitted to hospital for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

This is known as a "hospital census" approach. Since the province switched to counting hospitalizations this way in January, there have been as many as 985 coronavirus patients in hospital and as few as 255.

The number of patients currently in hospital and receiving critical care is the only up-to-date data the B.C. Centre for Disease Control publishes in its weekly updates. All of the other data released each week is for the last full epidemiological week, which spanned May 8 to 14.

During that time period, there were 1,645 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the third consecutive week that new positive tests have declined in the province.

It should be noted, however, that the province only reports a fraction of new infections each week. The totals B.C. releases reflect only cases confirmed by or epidemiologically linked to positive PCR tests, and most residents of the province do not qualify for a publicly funded PCR test under the current testing strategy. The province neither collects nor reports positive rapid test results.

Still, declines in hospitalizations and lab-confirmed cases – along with recent wastewater surveillance in the Lower Mainland – are signs that the sixth wave of the pandemic in B.C. has reached its peak.

The independent B.C. COVID-19 modelling group reached a similar conclusion in its latest analysis of the pandemic in the province, released Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates