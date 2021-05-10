VANCOUVER -- The Tokyo Games will commence on July 23, and Team Canada athletes have been working hard behind the scenes to get ready for the world stage.

On Monday, Team Canada Sport Climbing Athlete Sean McColl talked about their preparations on CTV Morning Live.

McColl had always dreamed of competing in the Games, but sport climbing wasn't officially added to the Olympic program until 2016.

The 2020 Tokyo Games will be the debut of the sport.

As of February 2020, McColl has won 12 open national titles.

He will be looking to add to the medal collection in July.

However, like many Team Canada athletes, support is needed.

While some Team Canada athletes are household names, most rely on their communities for support and funding.

Many athletes have to work multiple jobs on top of their rigorous training regimens in order to pursue their dreams.

Safeway, a division of Sobeys Inc., is the first ever Official Grocer of Team Canada.

They have launched the Feed the Dream campaign.

The support of the campaign will mean qualified athletes who represent Canada in Tokyo will receive grocery cards.

There are a couple of ways Canadians can offer their support through Feed The Dream.

A purchase of a limited edition Team Canada reusable grocery bag is available in Safeway stores.

A portion of the proceeds of these bags will go towards the $1 million contribution Sobeys Inc. is making to help Feed the Dream.

As part of the campaign, Canadians can show their support by sharing a message of inspiration through their social media channels, using the hashtag #FeedtheDream and #YourWords.

Supporters can also share their message through the Feed The Dream website.

The messages of support will be featured on Team Canada's tablecloth at the Toyko Games.

Athletes like McColl are so excited to share their hard work with the country and are so appreciative of the support.

