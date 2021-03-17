VANCOUVER -- A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman died from a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Police were called to the Arco Hotel, a social housing building on Pender Street, at about 4 a.m.

Once there officers discovered a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound and while she was rushed to hospital, she died from her injuries. This is the city's third homicide of the year.

One witness told CTV News Vancouver he woke up to the sound of gunshots.

"She was a good person. I guess just the wrong place at the wrong time," said Ron Chenier.

"I'm shook up. It happened right under my door. I could have gotten it too, you know?"

Police say no arrests have been made and it's believed the suspect fled the scene. The victim hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police's homicide unit at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa