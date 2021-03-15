VANCOUVER -- Multiple police agencies in British Columbia are asking members who booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments to cancel them, CTV News has learned, after what they describe as confusion and misinformation from local health authorities.

Both Vancouver police and the B.C. RCMP confirm they’ve had to ask frontline police to cancel appointments they aren’t eligible for, even though they identified themselves to call-takers as law enforcement and were accepted to book a shot.

Correctional officers are currently eligible for vaccinations, while police and other law enforcement officers are not.

“Over the weekend, we spoke with the B.C. Ministry of Health to resolve the misinformation and confirmed this is not the case and police officers will continue to be part of the previously announced roll out plan, mindful that front-line essential workers may been moved up based on vaccine availability during Phase 3,” said B.C. RCMP spokesperson, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Shoihet said there’d been “misinformation” circulating from one of the health authorities that gave the impression police were allowed to make appointments.

“We became aware late last week that there was confusion in the region about police officers being eligible for vaccinations through Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, and the VPD immediately took proactive steps to provide clarity to the VPD membership,” said Vancouver police spokesperson, Sgt. Steve Addison.

“We have heard rumours that some officers from several agencies did call to book appointments, identified themselves as police officers, and were told by health authority staff that they were allowed to do so … The VPD has clarified with our members and advised that they are not currently eligible to book vaccination appointments.”

Neither spokesperson was able to provide an estimate as to how many of their members may have booked appointments, nor did they say what the potential fallout could be if they didn’t voluntarily cancel their appointments.

CTV News has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health to understand what led to the miscommunication and how they plan to address it.