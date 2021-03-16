SURREY, B.C. -- A man is in hospital in serious, but stable condition after a shooting on Highway 99 Monday night.

RCMP were called to the 135000-block of the highway just before 7:30 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report a fight between two men.

When they arrived, officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

A second man was arrested on scene and taken into custody.

RCMP say he will appear in court Tuesday.

“Both men are associated to a single vehicle that has been seized by police. A firearm was also recovered from the scene by police,” said Sgt. Elenore Sturko of Surrey RCMP in a news release.

Investigators on scene seemed to focus on a black pickup truck that was parked on the side of the highway.

Mounties say it appears the men knew each other and are also known to police.

“There is no indication at this time that this shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, however police are investigating possible links to the drug trade,” said Sturko.

There is not believed to be any on-going risk to the public.

Highway 99 was shut down in both directions between Highway 91 and Ladner Trunk Road for nearly 10 hours while the investigation was underway.

About three hours after the shooting RCMP say there was a serious crash near the highway closure between an officer and another vehicle.

The accident further delayed the reopening of the Highway.

Tow trucks arrived shortly after 5 a.m. to and removed a smashed car and a police vehicle.

Police say it’s too early to say if the officer had been part of traffic control for the shooting, or was just heading to the scene.

Mounties haven't said if speed or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.