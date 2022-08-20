Fatal collision closes Langley Bypass, Surrey RCMP seeking video

A 40-year-old man died and a driver was taken into police custody after a collision on the Langley Bypass in Surrey Friday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight near the intersection of the bypass – also known as Highway 10 – and 192 Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Images from the scene show a sedan in a ditch near a curve in the road. A trail of debris can also be seen between the sedan and an SUV resting in the middle of the road with heavy damage to its front end.

Police said they believe the SUV, which they described as a brown Nissan, was travelling west on 56 Avenue when it entered the bypass and collided with the sedan, described as an eastbound Honda.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Nissan was taken into custody, according to Surrey RCMP.

"Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision and the incident is currently under investigation," police said in their release.

The investigation into the collision closed the Langley Bypass between 192 Street and Fraser Highway for several hours.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam video from the area recorded between 11:40 p.m. and midnight to contact them at 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2022-124760.