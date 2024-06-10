Fatal ATV crash on forest service road under investigation: RCMP

An ATV crash on a B.C. forest service road that killed one person and sent another to hospital is under investigation, Mounties say.

Police released a statement about the incident Monday, saying it happened last Tuesday on East Harrison Forestry Service Road. Police said they were called at about 10:40 p.m. that day about a crash that happened at the trail's four-kilometre mark.

When officers arrived, they found two men down an embankment "with significant injuries," police said.

Mounties, B.C. Emergency Health Services, search and rescue and the Agassiz fire department all navigated steep terrain to get to the crash site.

A man in his mid 30s was declared dead at the scene and a man in his late 20s was taken to hospital.

Police said they're still gathering evidence on what caused the crash.