'Far beyond-your-years talented': B.C. teen advances to American Idol Top 20

Tyson Venegas continued to win over the audience and judges alike as he earned a spot among American Idol's Top 20 competitors.

It was revealed Sunday that the 17-year-old from Port Moody, B.C. had received enough votes from the audience to make it to the next round, based on his cover of Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain” from last week’s episode.

To win votes from the public in order to make it to the Top 12, Venegas performed an original song, titled “180,” and accompanied himself on the piano.

That Sunday performance received rave reviews from the judges.

Luke Bryan called the high school student “beyond-your-years talented,” complementing his piano skills and ability to capture audiences.

“When you are a singer-songwriter, you can write your future. That was a damn good song,” said Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry gushed about Venegas’ song-writing abilities, saying “I know what you stand for, I know what your values are, I know what your perspective is, I know where your heart is and therefore, I can fall deeper in love with you.”

“It was a great song, great execution. You’re on your way to being an artist,” she continued.

Venegas is now the final Platinum Ticket winner left in the competition, a fast-pass through one round of competition given to only three singers during auditions

Unfortunately, Venegas’ fellow B.C. competitor fell short of making the Top 20.

Emma Busse from Burnaby, B.C. was eliminated Sunday after not receiving enough votes for her performance of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” during the Top 26 round.

“This has been the most incredible journey I had the honour of participating in. I met the most amazing people, and I don’t regret a single thing,” the singer wrote on Instagram after her elimination.

We find out on Monday night’s American Idol episode if Venegas makes it to the Top 12.