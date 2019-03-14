Allison Wong from Vernon can’t understand why she’s able to stay so calm. The 18-year-old visited the crash site of the Ethiopian Airlines jet on Wednesday. And somewhere, amidst the bulldozers, the engine parts, and the wailing relatives, is her father’s body.

“It’s terrible. It’s horrible. Actually, it’s like hell,” Wong told CTV’s Paul Workman in Addis Ababa on Thursday, her mother Xueli and her aunt Sue sitting alongside.

Allison’s father, Chunming Wong, 47, was onboard flight ET302 Sunday, headed to Nairobi, Kenya for his final paperwork to complete the immigration process in Canada. Wong, his family says, had bought a tire shop in Vernon within the last few years, and had moved his family to BC from China, in hopes of giving his 2 daughters a better education.

Allison recalled what her father wrote on their family phone chat group when he left for Kenya.

“I’m just going there for 3 days. I’ll be back. And we just celebrate!” she said, adding that he’d flown all over the world.

Instead, Wong’s family is now waiting in the Ethiopian capital. They accept he, along with 156 others, including 18 Canadians, didn’t survive. All they want now is to give him a proper burial. A meeting between airline representatives and crash victims’ families on Thursday just left more uncertainty.

“Tell us 10 days, or 15 days, or 20 days,” Allison Wong said. “It’s already been 4 days. Nothing. Nothing.”

As her mother wipes away tears, her daughter explains how her father did everything for his family. And how the final step for the family to become Canadian Permanent Residents was for her father to travel to Kenya, where he once lived, and bring back a criminal background check. The deadline for him to submit the paperwork was Thursday.

“We [lost] him. So we’re wondering, do we need to go back?” Wong asked.

Laura Best, an immigration lawyer with Vancouver-based Embarkation Law, says that in cases like Wong’s, where the principal applicant for PR dies, then the application would no longer be finalized.

“The dependents are just that, they’re dependents,” Best said.

She added the Wong family will now likely have the option of applying for PR based on humanitarian or compassionate grounds, which she described as a “discretionary” decision.

“This would seem like a compelling case,” Best added.

“I’m still waiting for them to give me an answer back,” Allison Wong said. “I just hope [immigration authorities] understand the situation…we have no idea.”

And as they begin to mourn the loss of a husband and father, the Wong family wonders how long they’ll be able to stay in BC, and what comes next.

With files from CTV’s Paul Workman in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia