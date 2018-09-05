

CTV Vancouver





A family of five is homeless and some of their pets are dead following an early morning house fire in Maple Ridge.

People living at the Greenwell Street property woke up to flames at around 3:30 a.m. and were forced to rush outside in their pajamas.

Though there were smoke detectors at the home, one resident, Deborah Davis, said it was her daughter who woke her up and told her something was wrong.

Three of the family members had to be taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and they're all facing uncertainty after the fire left their home unlivable.

"I'm scared," Davis said. "We've never done this before … I'm just thankful that we're OK. The rest we'll figure out later."

Unfortunately, not all of their family pets made it out alive. The residents made it outside with their guinea pigs and one of their cats, but two other cats are missing and their birds were killed in the fire.

Firefighters treated the cat that escaped, Spooky, at the scene with an oxygen mask.

"We did provide a little assistance to the pet. He'll be alright. Needs to get checked out by a vet, but should be OK," said Michael Van Dop of Maple Ridge Fire& Rescue.

Van Dop said losing a home is traumatic enough without losing a pet, let alone several, but firefighters are holding out hope the other cats made it outside.

"We're hoping they'll make their way back after everything's calmed down and the scene settles," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews were kept busy in other parts of Metro Vancouver overnight as well. Two shipping containers forming a makeshift garage went up in flames in Abbotsford, as did a house that was set to be demolished in Burnaby.

In East Vancouver, a fire erupted at a two-storey house on Jackson Street Tuesday evening, displacing three people and causing damage to one neighbouring property.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith