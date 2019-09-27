An Abbotsford family is pleading for their daughter's safe return home after she vanished two years ago.

Kristina Ward was last seen with a man in Surrey.

RCMP hope tips from the public will help identify him.

Ward’s parents held a press conference in Surrey Friday morning to give an update on their daughter’s case.

“We love you Kristina, come home,” said Leanne Ward as she clutched a red missing poster.

She said her daughter had plans to meet up with some friends the day she vanished.

“She ended up going out for the day down to Langley and told me more or less she would be home later," Leanne Ward said.

But she never heard from her daughter again.

Kristina’s phone and bank account have had no activity since then.

“I had a talk with my daughter two weeks before she went missing about stranger danger,” explained the mother.

Ward would now be 22 years old, but has the mental capacity of someone far younger.

“She wanted a better life for herself and unfortunately went the wrong way about finding friends. I believe she was mislead and was abducted,” Leanne Ward told CTV News Vancouver.

Kristina Ward was last seen at the intersection of 104 Avenue and 144 Street two years ago.

That final sighting was caught on surveillance footage.

“This was the last sighting of her, the tape of a man with a bike,” said Leanne Ward.

Langley RCMP have yet to identify him, but have renewed their call for witnesses.

“Police encourage everyone to view the video. Unfortunately, it is taken from quite a distance, however you may be familiar with the gait or mannerisms of the male walking with Kristina,” said RCMP in a release Friday.

All tips so far have led to a dead end.

“It’s hard on our hearts. It pulls on our heart strings,” said the mother.

The family is still holding out hope that Kristina is alive.

“Kristina, if you’re watching, we just want closure with you,” said Art Ward, her father.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.