Facebook Marketplace seller pepper sprayed by suspects in caught-on-camera robbery
Port Moody police are investigating a daytime robbery that was caught on camera this week after someone selling a pair of shoes through Facebook Marketplace was pepper sprayed by two young men.
Police said the robbery happened at about 2 p.m. Monday at a home in the Pleasantside neighbourhood.
Two would-be buyers reportedly arrived at the home and, after talking to the seller for a few minutes, pepper sprayed the victim and took the shoes.
"This was a brazen daytime robbery and we are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects," said Const. Sam Zacharias in a news release.
"We urge the public to exercise caution when making private sales. We encourage the community to utilize public venues, like a police station parking lot, to exchange goods safely."
Police described one male suspect was 5'8" tall, with short black hair. He was wearing a puffy black jacket, black pants and a black Nike backpack. The second suspect was described as being 6' tall with black, short wavy hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes. Police said both men are Asian and about 18 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Majority of Canadians want Queen to apologize for residential schools: survey
According to a new survey, Canadians are divided about the country's ties to the British throne, but largely think Queen Elizabeth should apologize for Canada's residential school system.
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
Downton Abbey castle once 'a retreat and a haven' for Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was once a guest at the elegant Highclere Castle that served as the backdrop of the hit television series Downton Abbey.
'Health care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island handgun hobbyists concerned over proposed ban in Canada
Firearm hobbyists on Vancouver Island are voicing their concern over legislation that was proposed by the federal government on Monday.
'Will not be the last time': More closures expected at Vancouver Island hospital due to staff shortage
Officials in Port McNeill, B.C., have been put on alert that a recent closure of the community's emergency department over the weekend won’t be the last.
B.C. teens climb tree to escape bear as encounters on the rise
Bear encounters are on the rise on Vancouver Island, and the latest incident resulted in two teenagers having to scramble up a tree for safety.
Calgary
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
Edmonton
Canadian Transportation Agency to say Wednesday whether Flair gets to keep licence
Either a green light to Flair Airlines to keep flying or an order to ground all aircraft is expected from the Canadian Transportation Agency on Wednesday.
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
Toronto
Ontario reports another drop in ICU count, 24 more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 receiving care in intensive care units across the province.
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Toronto police rescue eight people after boat flips over in Lake Ontario
Police are investigating after a boat with multiple people inside flipped over near Toronto’s Port Lands.
Montreal
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
Another cheque if re-elected: Legault accused of trying to 'buy the election'
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
7 new deaths as Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers drop
There were seven more deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Winnipeg
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
Parts of Manitoba received more than 60 mm of rain over the last few days
The start of the week saw heavy rainfall and strong winds touch down in southern Manitoba, with parts of the province receiving more than 60 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
Saskatoon
Thousands show support for Pierre Poilievre in Saskatoon
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.
18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.
Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon
It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.
Regina
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
Atlantic
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
N.B. RCMP release sketches of suspects in alleged attempted abduction, assault
Sketches of two people who are believed to be involved with an alleged assault and attempted abduction incident near Saint-Quentin and Bathurst last week have been released by Chaleur Region RCMP.
London
Gas shortage across Shell stations in southern Ontario
If you’ve attempted to fill up your gas tank at a Shell station lately you may have noticed some pumps have run dry.
Warehouse fire in south London
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Sudbury police investigating a suspicious death
Sudbury police are investigating after officers went to check on a man, who had not been seen for days, and found him deceased in his home.
Kitchener
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.