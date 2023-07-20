'Exquisitely painful injuries': BC Children's Hospital issues warning about TikTok challenges involving fire

Doctors at BC Children's Hospital are warning parents about a number of TikTok videos showing people playing with fire. Doctors at BC Children's Hospital are warning parents about a number of TikTok videos showing people playing with fire.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener