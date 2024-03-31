Expect 'major delays' on Lions Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon, DriveBC says

Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.

All southbound traffic on the bridge was blocked and the centre lane was closed around 2:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

In an update just before 4 p.m., officials said the incident had been cleared and the centre lane was back open.

However, there will still be delays in the area due to congestion, DriveBC said.