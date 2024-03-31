VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Expect 'major delays' on Lions Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon, DriveBC says

    A DriveBC traffic camera still shows the Lions Gate Bridge on Sunday, March 31. A DriveBC traffic camera still shows the Lions Gate Bridge on Sunday, March 31.
    Share

    Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.

    All southbound traffic on the bridge was blocked and the centre lane was closed around 2:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

    In an update just before 4 p.m., officials said the incident had been cleared and the centre lane was back open.

    However, there will still be delays in the area due to congestion, DriveBC said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News