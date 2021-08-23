Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are being told to expect delays on Vancouver's Cambie Street Bridge once a months-long process of repairs and seismic upgrades gets underway this week.

The work on the bridge deck is scheduled to begin Wednesday and be completed by the end of December, while upgrades underneath the crossing won't be finished until spring 2022.

"We are asking drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to plan ahead, use alternate routes and to expect delays," the City of Vancouver said in a news release.

Crews will be keeping at least two lanes of traffic open in both directions for most of the project's duration, according to the release, but there will be times that "lanes will be reduced to one in each direction."

Vehicle speeds will also be reduced on the crossing, and on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed when necessary.

Cyclists and pedestrians should expect some detours as well, officials said.

When the west side bike lane is closed, cyclists and pedestrians will have to share a path on the east side. When the east side bike lane is closed, the west side bike lane will become two-way.

"Throughout construction, traffic lanes, pedestrian facilities, and bike facilities will be opened to the travelling public whenever it's feasible to do so," the city said in its release.

Officials said the Cambie Street Bridge was built in 1985, before the Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code imposed more strict earthquake requirements.

The upcoming work will include structural repairs to the crossing, including to the south side pedestrian staircase, as well as lighting upgrades.