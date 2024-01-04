Ex-husband 'won't shed a tear' for mother who killed their 8-year-old daughter after death in prison
Warning: This story contains disturbing details
Gabriel Batstone says he can finally truly mourn his daughter after the woman who killed her, his ex-wife Lisa Batstone, died in prison this week.
“When we think about Teagan there wont always be the asterisk of like, when will her killer be freed, what risk will that pose to her family,” the father told CTV News in an interview Wednesday after news of the convicted murderer’s death became public.
“At the end of the day Teagan is dead, Teagan has passed, and we will never get the joy of that beautiful 8-year-old girl and those brothers will never get their sister back,” Batstone continued. “So there’s no joy to be found, but there is relief and there’s a sense of comfort.”
At the time of her death at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, B.C. on Monday, Teagan’s mother was just over four years into an indeterminate life sentence for second-degree murder. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.
Batstone said it’s always difficult when there are new developments in the case, such as the mother’s failed attempts to appeal for a reduced sentence in 2021 and 2022, and her death now “closes a chapter.”
“It’s hard, but there is an element that the future is safer for us now,” he said.
“Going forward we can truly mourn Teagan, right, just about Teagan and the joy of Teagan, and not also well what about her killer—there is a finality to it.”
Teagan’s mother killed her by suffocating her using a plastic bag in December 2014.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge found Lisa intended to smother her daughter before killing herself, but she ultimately could not follow through with the suicide.
The judge said the woman did not want Teagan to be with her father after her suicide and therefore killing her daughter was a selfish act intended to hurt her ex-husband.
The father said he “certainly” won’t be mourning the woman who “stole 70 years of Teagan’s life.”
“Lisa Batstone deserved a death sentence for killing an eight-year-old girl and although the justice system wasn’t able to mete that out, in reality it did come to pass and I won’t shed a tear for that,” he said.
Now Batstone is calling on policymakers to have more empathy for victims of crime. “We can’t have murderers’ rights being worth more than the rights of the people they killed and the family who love those people that they’ve killed,” he said.
And other families dealing with the same tragic circumstances as him don’t have to go it alone, he added.
He and his wife Stephanie started the non-for-profit advocacy organization Teagan’s Voice to help the families of murdered children.
“As sad as that is, there are other people who are there,” Batstone said. “If you need a voice or a shoulder we exist for those people to help.”
Lastly, the father is urging anyone who thinks a child may be in danger to speak up.
“We have a responsibility too, so I ask for everyone to look out for the children that are in your community and be a caregiver and a guardian,” he said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Todd Coyne
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here
The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
17-year-old kills sixth grader, wounds five others in Iowa school shooting, police say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.
Nevada judge is back to work a day after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her
A Nevada judge was back to work a day after being attacked by a defendant in a felony battery case who was captured on courtroom video charging forward and "supermanning" over the judge's bench after it became clear that he was being sentenced to prison, a court official said Thursday.
Maui's mayor says Lahaina debris site will be used temporarily until a permanent spot is found
The mayor of the Hawaiian island of Maui said Thursday that a site selected to hold debris from last year's deadly wildfires that devastated the city of Lahaina will not store it permanently.
Police investigating death of infant in Thornhill, Ont.
York Regional Police are investigating the death of an infant in Thornhill.
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
Logging is degrading Quebec, Ontario's boreal forests and threatening caribou: study
A study led by researchers from Canada and Australia shows logging is degrading boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, threatening local caribou populations.
Vancouver Island
-
Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife
A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an “abuse” of the licensing system.
-
B.C.'s lack of snow could spell trouble for drought, wildfires next summer
Experts predict generally milder and drier conditions than usual will persist this winter, meaning a low snowpack—a cause for concern after last summer's devastating wildfires.
-
219 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C.'s 1st update of 2024
Nearly four years after B.C. confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus that would come to be known as COVID-19, the province begins 2024 with 219 people in hospital with the disease.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Alberta is already preparing for a possible drought this spring
Your snow shovel and booster cables may be collecting dust and while many people are glad to avoid the hassles of winter, the warm and dry conditions are also potentially concerning.
-
A Canadian accused can stand trial in English or French. That can get complicated, but is seen as crucial
Little of Richard Robert Mantha's trial will be in English. The 59-year-old's proceedings will be held in French – by his request and as is his right.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
Toronto
-
Police investigating death of infant in Thornhill, Ont.
York Regional Police are investigating the death of an infant in Thornhill.
-
Woman launches petition to limit size of running clubs in Toronto
A woman has launched a petition after she says she was nearly knocked over by groups of runners on Toronto sidewalks twice in the last year.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
-
Four-legged friend set to become newest firefighter for WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters are getting a furry friend to go after arsonists.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
-
Saskatoon Blades 'all in' this season as trade deadline approaches
The Saskatoon Blades are “all in” this season as the WHL trade deadline approaches.
Regina
-
'Not going to give up on this': Growing calls for overnight warming space in Regina
Community advocates are calling for a new warming space to open as soon as possible in Regina.
-
Fog advisory issued for parts of southwestern Sask.
A fog advisory in southwestern Saskatchewan is making for dangerous road conditions on Thursday night.
-
Crime Stoppers program releases results for 2023, 771 anonymous tips received
The Crime Stoppers program has been helping catch criminals in Regina for nearly 40 years. On Thursday morning, results for the past year were released.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
Palestinian-Canadians deciding which family members living in the Gaza strip to bring to Canada — and which to leave behind
A maximum of 1,000 Palestinian-Canadian citizens will soon be able to apply to bring their relatives living in the Gaza strip to Canada on a temporary visa.
London
-
'Suffocating guilt.' 'Emotional wreckage.' 'Excruciating pain': Powerful statements heard in London Ont. sentencing hearing
Nathaniel Veltman was convicted exactly seven weeks ago for murdering four members of a Muslim family and for seriously injuring a young boy. On Thursday, members of the Afzaal family addressed the court to deliver their victim impact statements.
-
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
-
Politicians seek municipal tools to discourage 'renovictions' that force low-income Londoners from their homes
Unscrupulous landlords are being put on notice by a trio of municipal politicians who want to know how city hall can curb the number of so-called 'renovictions.'
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sudbury’s homeless say they have few safe options to warm up
A 70-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury shares her story and struggle with homelessness in cold weather with CTV News.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.