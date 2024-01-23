'Everybody is very angry': Day 2 of the Metro Vancouver transit strike

A transit strike impacting as many as 300,000 commuters in Metro Vancouver has entered its second day.

Bus and SeaBus service remain halted Tuesday, a 48-hour shutdown due to a dispute between the union representing around 180 transit supervisors and Coast Mountain Bus Company.

TransLink said in a social media post that it expects regular bus and SeaBus service to resume on Wednesday, but CUPE 4500 says further escalation will likely be announced if a deal is not reached.

During the morning commute on Tuesday, transit users began funnelling out of the SkyTrain – which is not affected – and onto the streets where ride-hailing drivers were there to offer an alternative to the bus. As demand increased, the cost of taking an Uber or a Lyft has surged during the strike.

CTV News spoke to a ride-hailing operator, Zakarai Ali, who says customers have been angry about the fluctuating prices that he says, at times, have risen to more than triple the regular rate.

“Everybody is very angry. When they come to my car they say, ‘Oh my god’ that’s so expensive, we cannot afford it,'” said Ali.

“It’s good for me but we need to make it fair.”

Passengers arriving at Surrey Central station told CTV News that they are frustrated by the lack of affordable alternatives to the bus.

“I’m attempting to find a way to Port Kells because we’re talking huge Uber fees,” said Brian Easton, a Surrey resident.

Easton has been using public transit for over a decade and says over the years he’s witnessed a growing number of disruptive passengers. He believes this is just one factor the bus company should consider when addressing wages.

“I want the supervisors and the drivers to be happy because if they’re not the riders are the ones who will feel it,” said Easton.

Talks between the two sides collapsed over the weekend and have not resumed.