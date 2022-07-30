Evacuation order issued for Keremeos Creek wildfire

An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for an area threatened by a wildfire burning about 21 kilometres northwest of Penticton.

The order covers Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south, Apex Mountain Road to the north and in the general vicinity of Ford Lake.

The Keremeos Creek fire was discovered Friday, and currently covers about one square kilometre.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined, and the BC Wildfire Service says it is displaying aggressive behaviour.

The service says the fire is in an area that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support.

Currently, 10 BC Wildfire Service personnel, two structural protection personnel and two helicopters are on site, with additional personnel en route.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.