VANCOUVER -- The evacuation order issued for residents of a mobile home park in B.C.'s Interior has been lifted.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order Thursday evening for all units in Caithness Mobile Home Park, located at 8470 Caithness Rd., near the village of Elko, B.C., because of a wildfire burning nearby.

Later that evening, the order was lifted.

When the order was issued, residents were told to leave the area immediately and were prohibited from returning until the order was rescinded.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Kikomun Creek fire is burning 6.5 kilometres northwest of Elko. It was just over a hectare in size when crews responded.

“The evacuation order has been lifted and the fire is now classified as being held,” said Loree Duczek, information officer, in a news release.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the emergency support services volunteers that were there for the residents.”