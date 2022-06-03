Evacuation alerts, flood watch issued for several B.C. communities
Several B.C. communities facing a risk of flooding issued evacuation alerts late this week.
According to notices on EmergencyInfoBC, evacuation alerts were issued by the Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Regional District of Kitimate-Stikine Thursday.
The evacuation alerts came as the River Forecast Centre issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.'s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters. Similar advisories remain in place across parts of northern B.C.
The forecast centre said a low-pressure system is expected to bring unsettled weather and moderate to heavy rainfall across the Interior starting Friday. It also said current modelling indicates the potential for high flows and possible flood conditions over the weekend, with some uncertainty about how much rain will fall.
In the Smithers area, a streamflow advisory was upgraded to a flood watch for the Bulkley River. As a result, the town issued an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon because of the "potential danger to life and health" for the areas of Riverside Drive, Riverside Park Campground and the Smithers Fall Fair grounds.
"An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary," a statement from the town said.
"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."
On the other side of the river from Smithers, an alert was also issued for the Ebenezer Flats area Thursday.
Alerts issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine covered New Remo, Old Remo, Dutch Valley and Usk.
Officials explained the alerts don't mean residents need to leave their homes now, but should prepare for a possible evacuation order. With the alert in place, those living in the impacted area should gather essential items like medications, valuable papers and immediate-care needs in a grab-and-go bag.
Residents should also contact family members, pick a meeting spot and arrange to stay with friends or family, if possible and if needed. Those in the area should also prepare for transportation for all household members and fill gas tanks.
Updates will be posted on EmergencyInfoBC's website.
Along with information being distributed online and in-person, officials announced last month that the Alert Ready system, previously used for tsunami threats and Amber Alerts, is being expanded. This spring and summer, residents impacted by imminent threats from disasters like floods, wildfires or extreme heat may receive an emergency alert on their cellphones.
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does Doug Ford's win mean for federal parties?
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar euthanized after man intervenes in dog attack on Vancouver Island
Conservation officers say a cougar that is believed to have attacked a small dog in Port Alberni, B.C., was put down on Thursday.
-
Victoria seeks next artist in residence for 2022-2024
The City of Victoria is searching for a mid-career professional artist to serve as its next artist-in-residence.
-
'Best possible outcome': Bus driver spots robbery suspect in Campbell River
RCMP are crediting a bus driver with spotting a man who's believed to have robbed a bank in Campbell River, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'Concerning' new polls illustrate climbing Canadian credit card spending and consumer debt
Two new polls are shining a light on the extent of financial concern within Canadian homes.
-
Crash closes stretch of Highway 2A near Okotoks
RCMP officers have closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary as they investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent one woman to hospital.
-
Calgary bars can serve drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2022
On Friday, July 8 – the day of the Stampede parade – establishments situated along the route can begin liquor service at 7 a.m.
Edmonton
-
STARS transports 1 to hospital after rollover in central Alberta
One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Friday morning. The rollover happened at Highway 54 near Range Road 55, just east of Caroline, Alta.
-
Social media threat closes 2 Leduc schools
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
What you need to know about e-bikes, e-scooters in Edmonton
Edmonton has approved licences for Lime and Bird to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city this summer. The city announced Friday morning that a total of 1,500 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes will be available across Edmonton.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Cheers and tears: What happened on election night?
In the final episode of Ballot Box, the team breaks down all the Ontario election night highlights.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Quebec passes bill to protect academic freedom
Elected officials in Quebec have passed Bill 32 on Friday to better protect academic freedom in the university environment.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
'At risk of having to cancel': Program helping kids living with disabilities looking for volunteers
An organization that helps children living with disabilities is asking for volunteers as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 'suspicious' garage fires in same area
Within the span of an hour, Saskatoon firefighters responded to two garage fires near downtown believed to be suspicious in nature.
-
Meewasin Valley Authority celebrates completion of new sections of trail in Saskatoon
The Meewasin Valley Authority is celebrating the completion of the River Heights-Meewasin Park and southwest sections of Meewasin Trail.
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
Regina
-
'They did not care': Samwel Uko's family pleading for change as inquest testimony concludes
The family of Samwel Uko’s questions have been answered, but they say more accountability needs to be taken for his death.
-
Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.
-
'Every game to me means a lot': Riders QB Fajardo excited for pre-season start against BC Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are on the road to take on the BC Lions in their final pre-season game Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country received a warm welcome when they arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.
London
-
Threat at Petrolia high school prompts concern from parents and students
In Petrolia, Ont. on Friday, the unsettling talk of the town is an alarming threat made at Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School.
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
Northern Ontario
-
Gelinas not running for NDP leadership
Nickel Belt MPP elect, France Gelinas, says she’s not interested in contending for the party leadership.
-
Sudbury safe consumption site to open next month
In efforts to deal with the toxic drug supply, opioid crisis and increasing numbers of overdoses, a safe drug consumption site is set to open in Sudbury in the next four to six weeks.
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.