The evacuation alert issued for a handful of homes near the Cecil Hill wildfire Tuesday has already been lifted.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District lifted the alert shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, letting people living along Cecill Hill Road in Pender Harbour breathe a little easier.

Seven properties were placed under the alert as the nearby wildfire grew to about nine hectares on Tuesday, but the BC Wildfire Service said the fire didn't spread any further overnight.

District officials said they will be continuing to monitor conditions through its emergency operations centre.

"We extend our sincere thanks to all those supporting this incident. We also thank the public for their co-operation in staying away from the immediate area in order to allow the crews to continue their efforts," the district said in a statement.

Authorities told CTV News some overnight rainfall has also helped conditions, though the Cecill Hill blaze is still listed as burning completely out of control.

There were 47 firefighters and three helicopters battling the fire as of Wednesday morning.

Over near Horseshoe Bay, the Strip Creek fire that's been impacting traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway is now said to be completely contained.

It's unclear whether the progress on the 4.2-hectare blaze will allow the highway to fully reopen in time for the long weekend, however.

Both of the fires are believed to be human-caused.