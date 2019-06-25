

Lanes of a busy B.C. highway may still be closed by the long weekend.

The Ministry of Transportation says partial closures due to a wildfire near the Sea to Sky Highway will remain in effect "for several more days."

An exact timeline was not provided, but with the long weekend just three days away, it's possible the closures will impact those going away for Canada Day.

All northbound lanes have been closed between Ansell Place and Ocean Point Road, the ministry said. Traffic is moving through the area, but the highway's been reduced to a single lane in each direction for a few kilometres.

"There are a number of hazardous trees adjacent to the highway that need to be removed before the northbound hihgwya lanes can be safely reopened to traffic," the statement issued Tuesday said.

"Travellers should expect congestion in the area and are asked to slow down, use extra caution and allow for additional time."

The Strip Creek fire, burning on a steep hillside visible from the highway, was first noticed Sunday. Officials believe it was sparked by a powerline located between Horsehoe Bay and Lions Bay.

As of Tuesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service was reporting the fire's estimated size at 4.18 hectares.

According to the BCWS's interactive "wildfire dashboard," there have been 378 fires reported this year. Nearly two dozen were sparked in the last week.

About 40 per cent of fires this year are believed to be human caused, while a quarter were traced to lightning. The cause is unknown for the remaining 35 per cent.