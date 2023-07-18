Evacuation alert issued for 18 properties north of Kelowna, B.C., due to Bald Range Creek wildfire

A wildfire burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior has dozens of residents on edge, as officials warn they may have to flee their homes at a moment’s notice.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre issued an evacuation alert for 18 properties north of Kelowna late Monday night, hours after the Bald Range Creek wildfire was discovered on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

Residents who live between 3985 and 4096 Westside Road should be prepared to leave home for “an extended period of time,” according to the notice, which advises people to make arrangements for their pets, and to pack essential items like medications and important documents.

In an abundance of caution, an Evacuation Alert has been issued within the Electoral Area West for 18 properties from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.



Motorists are also being asked to avoid Westside Road, which has been closed in both directions between Main Street and Deighton Road. Officials say boats should stay clear of the area to allow for BC Wildfire Service crews to do their work safely.

The fire, which officials believe started shortly after 6 p.m., is estimated to be five hectares in size.

It’s caused a major power outage, affecting some 1,377 customers in Fintry and Killiney Beach, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, and BC Hydro has assigned a crew to the area.

“Emergency Support Services has mobilized at Okanagan Lake Resort for the time being,” reads the evacuation alert. “Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.