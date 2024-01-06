Environment Canada warns B.C. drivers of snowfall in West Kootenay, North Thompson

Victoria -

Environment Canada says heavy snowfall is expected in areas of British Columbia as a strong Pacific low pressure system moves across the province.

The weather agency is warning people driving along Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass to stay alert as up to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected along the route.

It is also calling for snow in West Kootenay near Trail.

Environment Canada says the weather in that region is expected to transition to periods of wet snow mixed with rain this afternoon while higher elevation areas near Trail could expect heavier snowfall of up to 10 centimetres.

Meanwhile, the same pressure system is also expected to bring snow to the North Thompson and North Columbia regions of the province.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for those areas saying heavy snow is expected, but it will likely ease this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.