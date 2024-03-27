Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.

The weather office says a frontal system is approaching southern Vancouver Island but will weaken as it moves inland around noon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning says. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."

B.C air quality advisory

Meanwhile, a special air quality statement remains in place for a large section of central and northern B.C.

The advisory was issued Tuesday morning after "high concentrations of coarse particulate matter" were identified around Prince George, the Lakes District, Bulkley Valley, Smithers, Vanderhoof and Houston.

An earlier dust warning was posted on Saturday for the community of Burns Lake, and Environment Canada says all the advisories are expected to remain until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns in the region.

Residents are advised to limit their exposure to high-traffic and industrial areas, saying poor air quality is hardest on people with respiratory conditions, pregnant women, seniors and infants.

The B.C. government's air quality index says Prince George, Quesnel and Smithers will reach a level 4 Wednesday, which is considered a moderate risk, before falling to 3, or low risk, by Thursday morning.