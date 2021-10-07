Entertaining for Fall with the Style Guys

VANCOUVER -

As the weather cools and the leaves start to change, it’s the perfect time to gather inside with your loved ones. The Style Guys – Jason Krell and Aly Velji – joined CTV Morning Live to talk about how to entertain in style this fall.

When it comes to decorating, Velji says it is all about layering. A white tablecloth with gold accents sets the scene, with a great table runner down the middle.

Try using a cutting board as a charging plate, and mixing and matching plates and cutlery for a more casual look.

Warm metals and dried flowers are also key trends for your Thanksgiving table. You can try recreating the look with items from HomeSense.

Once your guests arrive, you’ll want to offer them something to drink.

If you’re serving wine, an extra long corkscrew will mean fewer broken corks. Krell recommends the Wine Master corkscrew from Victorinox, which also has a sharp foil cutter, and dual step lever.

If you have a big meal, you’ll probably want to keep it simple for dessert.

A classic chocolate brownie is quick and easy, and you’ll only need a mixer. The Style Guys recommend the Proctor Silex mixer from London Drugs, which has five speeds, and a slow start.

If you want to make your brownies a little more special, try adding a homemade marshmallow on top.

The campfire classic is easy to recreate in your own kitchen, with just a few pantry staples. Try out the Very Vanilla Marshmallows from Club House, which only take 10 minutes to prepare.

Dinner and dessert may smell great when they’re in the oven, but you’ll probably want to get rid of those lingering cooking smells once your meal is done.

The Style Guys suggest picking up the Shark Air Purifier 6, which has six fans to pull all those kitchen smells out of the air, along with dust, dander and airborne allergens. It auto-adjusts and tracks automatically, so you can spend more time entertaining your guests.

More from The Style Guys: